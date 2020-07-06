Fatima Siad From America’s Next Top Model: ‘I’m A Trump Supporter’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Model Fatima Said from Americas Next Top Model has come out publicly, as a Trump supporter.

Fatima, who is still modeling, currently lives in Destin, Florida with her Caucasian boyfriend. She posted a number of images from a recent fishing trip.

