Farrah Abraham Reacts to Backlash for Hitting Daughter With Vibrator: ‘I’m Doing Pretty Great’

The former ‘Teen Mom’ star is seen in the video lightly hitting her 11-year-old girl Sophia with a bunch of things, including her bag, a dog, a bread stick and a vibrator box.

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to being mom-shamed, to the point that she’s already immune to them. The former “Teen Mom” star recently defended herself after receiving backlash for hitting her 11-year-old daughter Sophia with a vibrator box in a TikTok video.

The said video was posted last month, showing Farrah lightly hitting Sophia with all kinds of things, such as her bag, a dog, a bread stick. It looked normal and adorable at first before Farrah brought a vibrator box in front of Sophia and hit her with the box. That was when people started flooding her comment section with criticism.

“She had a dildo… in her daughter’s face,” an Instagram user commented. “The vibrator is just tacky…,” someone else said, while another person wrote, “U really just, the vibrator with your kid….oh lord let me stop!!!! And u know she riding in the front there isn’t no room in the back with alllll that!”

Farrah only responded to the critics during an interview with Us Weekly nearly a month later. She said to the magazine, “That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff]. I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child. I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the adult star revealed that she already had a sex talk with her daughter because of the preteen’s sleepovers with her friends. “Because when the kids all like to do sleepovers and some of her friends have older siblings, um, yeah, I definitely had to do a talk with the parents after what I heard,” she said. “That has kind of sped up the conversations that I have to have with my daughter, because of boys in her age group, and or, at her sleepovers with her girlfriends who have brothers.”