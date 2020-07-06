Expedia Partners With Crypto Service Travala.com for Crypto Bookings By Cointelegraph

Expedia Partners With Crypto Service Travala.com for Crypto Bookings
Expedia (NASDAQ:) now allows its over 700,000 accommodations to be booked with cryptocurrency through crypto travel platform Travala.com.
According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph by Travala.com on July 6, the firm added over 700,000 accommodations to its crypto-powered travel platform’s already over 2 million options available in 230 countries.
