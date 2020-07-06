Home Business Euro zone investor morale up in July but recovery could stall: Sentix...

Euro zone investor morale up in July but recovery could stall: Sentix By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The skyline with its banking district is photographed in Frankfurt

BERLIN () – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for a third month running in July but a dip in expectations suggests the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could soon peter out, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to -18.2 from -24.8 in June. That compared with the consensus forecast for a reading of -10.9.

The current situation index rose for a second month in a row, to -49.5 from -61.5 in June. However, the expectations index for the bloc dipped to 19.5 from 21.8.

“There is a danger that the ‘upswing’ could run out of steam as early as the summer,” said Sentix managing director Manfred Huebner.

Investors said they expected that only around 60% of coronavirus-related economic losses would be recovered within a year in the euro zone.

In Germany, investors expect only around 65% to be made up within a year despite the government’s economic stimulus package, with the expectations index also dipping slightly in Europe’s largest economy.

Sentix surveyed 1,109 investors between July 2 and July 4.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©