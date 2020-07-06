Epstein’s EX-GF Ghislaine Maxwell Plans To ‘Snitch’ To The FEDS & Hand Over Big Names!!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and associate of late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — is reportedly gearing up to hand over several big names to the FEDS to save herself from spending almost four decades behind bars.

“She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,” Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein’s said per Page Six.

Another former friend of Maxwell’s said that it’s unlikely that she will snitch on Prince Andrew.

“Andrew helped launch Ghislaine into the New York social scene when she was nothing after the death of her father. She always saw him as a real friend,” Laura Goldman said.

Maxwell was arrested last week and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.