Epstein’s EX-GF Ghislaine Maxwell Plans To ‘Snitch’ To The FEDS & Hand Over Big Names!!

Bradley Lamb
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and associate of late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — is reportedly gearing up to hand over several big names to the FEDS to save herself from spending almost four decades behind bars.

“She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,” Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein’s said per Page Six.

