Elon Musk’s Ex Talulah Riley Denies Child Bride Rumors After His Pic With Ghislaine Maxwell Surfaces

Talulah Riley Admits to visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home with the Tesla boss in the past but she vehemently denies claims that she was groomed to be a child bride.

Actress Talulah Riley has silenced “truly awful” allegations suggesting she was chosen to be Elon Musk‘s child bride by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former girlfriend of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was taken into custody by FBI agents in New Hampshire on Thursday (02Jul20) and charged with grooming three underage victims for sex with her convicted pedophile ex and perjury.

Maxwell, who is being held without bail, faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty.

Following the arrest news, an old photo of Tesla CEO Musk grinning while standing beside Maxwell at a 2014 Vanity Fair party resurfaced online, prompting speculation about the tech billionaire’s relationship with her.

Among the rumours was one alleging Maxwell had helped to set Musk, 49, up with Riley, 34, when she was underage – but the “Inception” star has shut down the gossip on Twitter, making it clear there is no truth to the suggestion.

“I don’t usually comment on such things, but given the truly horrific nature of what is being implied up and down my timeline today, I wanted to respond publicly with @elonmusk’s permission. However, I speak only for myself,” she wrote, before sharing her official statement, in which she described the couple meeting “thousands of people” throughout its time together.

“To my knowledge, I have never met Ghislaine Maxwell,” she declared in the note.

The British actress goes on to admit the pair once paid a visit to Epstein’s New York home “as part of an itinerary of appointments,” but insists they had no real ties to the financier and it was so insignificant, she can’t even date the occasion.

Riley continued, “The other thing I have seen implied is that Maxwell procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon. Again, I don’t know Maxwell. Elon and I met when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one.”

Riley and Musk wed in 2010 and divorced in 2012, only to remarry in 2013 and part ways for good in 2016.

Concluding the statement, Riley expressed her support for those abused by Epstein.

“I’m distressed by something truly awful being thrown around this court-of Twitter (sic),” she shared.

“I hope that every victim of Epstein’s finds justice and peace, and that any person involved in harming underage girls is punished to the full extent of the law.”

Meanwhile, Musk, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his singer girlfriend Grimes, has also distanced himself from the scandal, insisting he doesn’t personally know Maxwell.

Epstein hanged himself in jail last year (19) after he was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges.