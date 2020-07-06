Drone and light aircraft in ‘near miss’ outside Perth

Image copyright

A drone put the occupants of a light aircraft “in danger of serious injury” after a near miss incident outside Perth.

The aircraft almost collided with the drone at about 14:35 on Tuesday over Murrayshall.

The plane was able to land safely at Perth Airport a short time later.

The drone was described as being between one and two feet wide and red or orange in colour.

Police Scotland are now trying to trace the drone’s pilot and establish the full circumstances that led to it operating within the restricted airspace around the airport.

‘Pilot responsibility’

PC Scott Thomson said: “Thankfully, the aircraft was able to avoid a collision on this occasion, otherwise both people on board would have been in danger of serious injury.

“We support the safe and legal use of small unmanned aircraft.

“However, drone pilots are reminded they must operate within the law and guidelines set out by the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services.”

He added: “It is the responsibility of each pilot to make themselves aware of the appropriate legislation and be aware of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports, restricted airspace and congested areas.

“If anyone has any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please check with the Civil Aviation Authority or Drone Safe website.”