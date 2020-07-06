Dr Dre’s Ex-Wife Spotted Out; Appears To Have Bought New Butt Implants!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Dr Dre and his wife Nicole Young are divorcing, and a few days ago, Nicole made her first public appearance since the divorce. And MTO News has noticed that she looks a bit different, especially from behind.

Nicole was spotted by the paparazzi as she met with lawyers on Thursday after filing for divorce from husband Dr. Dre earlier this week.

The 50-year-old Nicole was seen leaving a three-hour meeting in Century City, Los Angeles.

