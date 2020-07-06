Donald Trump Calls For Bubba Wallace To Apologize To his Fellow NASCAR Drivers & Says Him Finding A Noose In Their Garage Was A Hoax

Donald Trump was up early this morning with a message for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Roomates. If y’all recall, Bubba made headlines after he found a rope inside a Talladega garage, which appeared to be tied like a noose.

Well, Donnie isn’t here for Bubba’s claim, and is calling for him to apologize. In a tweet, Donnie questions whether or not Bubba apologized, and calls the entire situation a “hoax”.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

If y’all recall, Bubba Wallace spoke out after the FBI determined that he was not a victim of a hate crime when we reported that a noose was found in his garage. The FBI determined that the rope had already been hanging in the garage as early as last fall.

“I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” he said. “The conversation tat I had with Steve Phelps was probably the one of the hardest things, if not the hardest things he had to tell somebody. Tears rolling down his face, choked upon every word that he was trying to say. That the evidence he had brought to me, that a hate crime was committed, and I immediately thought my family was in danger. So I was about to call my mom and dad and make sure everybody was okay.”

Bubba has yet to respond to Trump’s question.