Don Cheadle and Vanessa Williams Raising Money for Charity With ‘Sing Out!’ Livestream

Don Cheadle and Vanessa Williams are scheduled to lead stars in a benefit event supporting arts education in low-income communities and communities of colour.

The event, which takes place on 20 July (20) at 7 pm ET in partnership with Playbill.com, will raise funds for the Educational Theatre Foundation, which is supporting arts education amid the hardships of the Covid-19 crisis.

Tony Award winners Audra McDonald, Ruthie Ann Miles, and LaChanze, and nominees Brandon Victor Dixon, Hailey Kilgore, and Ramin Karimloo are also among those of the line-up, with additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have talked about the effects of Covid-19 on Broadway, my thoughts have also been with the students who will be the future of Broadway. We need to ensure that young artists don’t lose their safe, creative spaces at school,” said Executive Producer Hailey Kilgore.

“I was one of those kids, as were countless artists in the industry and it is our responsibility as the Broadway community to raise up the next generation of designers, directors, stage managers, choreographers and artists as they are the future of Broadway,” she continued. “Not only for Broadway, but future teachers, doctors, business owners and more. This is ensuring a bright future for our leaders of tomorrow.”

Tune into the Project Sing Out! broadcast on Playbill’s YouTube and Facebook pages.