DJ Clue Promises to Play Pop Smoke’s Album After Getting Savagely Blasted by 50 Cent

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper says on his Instagram page that the radio personality refuses to play the slain rapper’s posthumous debut album because he didn’t get the record first.

Everyone was hyped over Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album after it was released on Friday, July 3, but DJ Clue apparently wasn’t one of them. 50 Cent, who executive produced the record, learned about this and wasted no time to criticize the radio personality because he believed Clue didn’t want to play the slain rapper’s album because of a petty reason.

Not holding back at all, the “Power” alum began his post by calling Clue a “fool,” adding that he “got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first.” He continued to write, “F**K YOU CLUE, @funkflex been kicking your a** up and down the street for years you little r****d. I done sold 30 million records you think I give a f**k if you play my music, is you dumb n***a?”

Fiddy went on saying that Clue should “get a punch in the face.” He elaborated, “I don’t know why, but I’m almost sure you gone get punched in the face. Nothing crazy just a lower case L You know the vibes n***a.”

Fiddy deleted his post afterward, but it looks like Clue had already read the post and took to his own account to announce that he’d be playing Pop Smoke’s album all day long on his radio. “We Repping For My Guy @Realpopsmoke All Day On @Power1051 . Including 9pm When I’m Playing The Entire Album Tune In Power1051Fm.Com or Download The @IheartRadio App & Stream It Live,” he said. “P.S.: We Didn’t Wake Up This Morning & Plan This.”

Clue didn’t drop any names in his post, but people were already convinced that the disk jockey changed his mind right after being called out by Fiddy.

Executive produced by Fiddy, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” featured the likes of Tyga, Karol G, Quavo and Roddy Ricch among others.