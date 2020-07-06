Dixie Dean statue: Police investigate after flare damages Everton monument | Football News





Dixie Dean helped Everton win two top-flight titles

Merseyside Police have confirmed they are carrying out an investigation after footage showed a burning flare causing damage to the Dixie Dean statue outside Everton’s Goodison Park stadium.

The statue of the former Everton striker, who died at the age of 73 in 1980, holds great sentimental value to the club’s supporters, who often use it as a place to lay tributes for other supporters who have recently passed away.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a flare caught in the arm of the statue, provoking outrage from many of the club’s supporters.

“We are aware of footage showing a flare at the Dixie Dean statue outside Goodison Park,” Merseyside Police said in a statement on Monday.

The statue is often used by Everton fans to pay tribute to loved ones

“The footage appears to show a flare on the statue on Spellow Lane, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

Merseyside Police acting chief inspector Robert Ross added: “I would urge anyone who knows who is responsible for putting a flare on the Dixie Dean statue, a focal point for so many people at times of celebration and grief, to contact us.”

Dean’s granddaughter Melanie Prentice, who is the director of the city centre hotel which bears his name, wrote to Everton appearing to insinuate that a supporter of local rivals Liverpool was responsible for the incident.

“We are disappointed, saddened and quite frankly a little puzzled as to why somebody should choose to desecrate the statue of Grandad in such a manner,” Prentice said.

“The perpetrators are clearly not aware of the warm, friendly and cordial relationship my grandad enjoyed with Liverpool legend Bill Shankly. Or that my grandad’s statue is a place where relatives lay flowers for those who have recently passed away. It is inappropriate and entirely unnecessary.”