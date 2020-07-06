Diane Guerrero’s Crazy Role on DC Superhero Series ‘Doom Patrol’ Sends Her to Therapy

HBO

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress feels the need to see therapist for playing a crazy young woman with 64 different personalities on the DC Comic adaptation.

Actress Diane Guerrero enrolled herself in therapy while filming the second season of “Doom Patrol” to deal with the stresses of playing a kooky character with multiple personalities.

On the TV adaptation of the DC Comics series, about a group of misfits with superhuman abilities, the “Orange Is the New Black” star portrays Crazy Jane, a young woman who develops 64 different personalities as a result of childhood trauma, and she jokes it’s a part she was born to tackle.

“It’s like, ‘Of course I’m doing this role. It’s because I am’ – and this is a word I used to use to apply to myself – ‘I am crazy,’ ” Guerrero quipped on The Big Ticket podcast.

“I know what all of these emotions mean and I know what these emotions are on a heightened level.”

Exploring each personality for TV led Guerrero, who had previously seen a counselor, to seek out some mental health treatment of her own. “I needed to be in therapy anyway,” she said. “And I just had to go back. The show and the role let me know that it was time.”

“We absolutely have to acknowledge our past – talk about it, normalize it, and use it as our strength, not as our weakness,” she continued. “That’s what the show does. It shows you that our weaknesses can be our greatest strengths.”

And it appears Guerrero will need to continue therapy for as long as she is on “Doom Patrol”. “My character just keeps getting darker and darker,” she added.

The series also stars Matthew Bomer, Brendan Fraser and Timothy Dalton.