Demi Moore’s Pandemic Movie ‘Songbird’ Gets ‘Do Not Work’ Order From Union

WENN

The producers of the new movie are criticized by the Screen Actors Guild for not being ‘transparent about their safety protocols’ amid the ongoing health crisis.

Michael Bay‘s pandemic movie “Songbird” has been issued with a “do not work” order from industry body the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The film was handed the order due to producers not being “transparent about their safety protocols” amid the coronavirus pandemic, a representative from SAG-AFTRA told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The official added that they are taking safety on sets during the Covid-19 crisis “very seriously” and was forced to step in because producers “have not yet become a signatory to our agreement.” The Hollywood Reporter added that work was due to start on the film, starring Demi Moore and Craig Robinson, this month (Jul20).

Numerous movie and TV sets were reopened in Los Angeles last month with strict rules in place due to the pandemic, which includes testing of on-set employees and regular cleaning of props and sets.