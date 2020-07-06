‘DC’s Stargirl’ Renewed for Season 2 at The CW, New Exclusive Home

RELATED STORIES

DC’s Stargirl has been renewed for a second season, which comes as little surprise given the superhero series’ warm reception. The twist is that The CW — not DC Universe — ordered the pickup, because starting with Season 2 it will be the exclusive in-season home for the show.

Meaning, Stargirl Season 2 episodes will first air on The CW, and then land on the network’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms the day after. Sources say there are no plans for the second season to stream on DC Universe, which of course hosts all kinds of content beyond original TV series but does appear to be on the verge of a transition, given this news and how it co-produced/is sharing Doom Patrol Season 2 with HBO Max. (Titans Season 3 is due to start production once it is deemed safe.)

Stargirl‘s renewal comes seven weeks after the Arrowverse-adjacent series’ May 18 launch, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A-.” One day after its debut on the DC Universe streaming service, Stargirl premiered on The CW to 1.22 million total viewers, improving on time slot predecessor The Flash‘s season finale (1.08 mil) the week prior.

Since then, Stargirl has averaged nearly a million weekly viewers on The CW, in addition to however many were catching it on DC Universe.

Led by a character inspired by creator Geoff Johns’ late sister, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a spry teen whose life in Los Angeles was upended when her widowed mom, Barbara (Amy Smart), remarried and in turn relocated them to super-quaint Blue Valley, Nebraska. Though Courtney was not at first a superfan of stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), things literally brightened up when she discovered in her new home’s cellar a glowing “cosmic staff” that veritably called out to her.

From there, in Season 1 episodes that unfolded on DC Universe (every Monday morning) and The CW (Tuesdays at 8/7c), Courtney embraced her seeming destiny as Stargirl, enlisting classmates Yolanda, Beth and Rick to join her and Pat in a brewing battle with Brainwave, Icicle and the other Injustice Society of America baddies that seem to be lurking around every corner in Blue Valley.

