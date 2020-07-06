David Draiman Gets Real About Why He Left Twitter: There’s Just No Decency

Instagram

The Disturbed frontman, who shut down his microblogging account in 2015, claims he isn’t suited to the modern form of communication because he’s ‘just not a s**t-talker.’

Disturbed rocker David Draiman has no regrets about deleting his Twitter account because social media trolls are “triggered” by the smallest things.

The singer logged off the microblogging site for good in 2015, after realising the amount of time he was spending engaging with fellow Twitter users was starting to impact both his mental health and his marriage.

He hasn’t been back online since, and Draiman doesn’t miss any aspect of social media, because it’s still full of haters waiting to pounce on anything they disagree with in the slightest.

“There are many different aspects of modern society that I can’t swallow… People’s addiction to, and dependency on, social media would be a good example,” he told Kerrang.com.

Addressing Twitter specifically, he said, “There’s just no decency. It’s a bunch of high school kids insulting each other, having a contest about who can come up with the most grandiose insult. It’s childish.”

“People are dying to be triggered about something. All you have to do is express your opinion on anything and someone’s going to fight you about it. As a band, it’s not like we’re using our social media to be influencers, so why bother?”

And Draiman insists he simply isn’t suited to the modern form of communication because he’s “just not a s**t-talker”.

“Talking s**t is the easiest thing in the world to do,” he shared. “You know what the hardest thing in the world to do is? Writing a hit song and a hit record. Good luck with that!”