Dani Ceballos: Mikel Arteta keen to keep on-loan Real Madrid midfielder at Arsenal | Football News

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to strike a deal with Real Madrid to keep hold of influential midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The 23-year-old, who scored a last-minute winner in the FA Cup win over Sheffield United last weekend, has become an increasingly-influential player for the Gunners as the season has progressed.

In January, Arteta challenged his fellow Spaniard, who was working his way back from a muscle injury, to fight for his place amid speculation he wanted to end his season-long loan at Arsenal.

Ceballos has won Arteta over in the months since, impressing with his effort and attitude in training.

Arteta said: “I am really happy with him. I love how much he likes to play football, the passion he puts into every training session and in every game. His celebrations, whether he’s on the pitch or on the bench, he puts his life into it.

“He’s evolving the right way and has become a really important player for us.

“We are talking to the club – obviously we don’t own the player, it’s not in our hands. The clubs need to have communication and see what we can do.”