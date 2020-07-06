DaBaby Called Out for Ignoring Social Distancing Measures at Independence Day Concert

Instagram

The ‘Bob’ hitmaker and his promoters are facing criticisms after pictures show people at his Fourth of July with no masks while crowding together at the venue.

Rapper DaBaby and organisers behind his packed Saturday night (04Jul20) concert in Georgia have come under fire on social media for failing to implement social distancing measures.

The “Suge” star ignored coronavirus concerns and pressed ahead with his Fourth of July celebration at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur even though positive tests across the state have spiked in recent days.

Prior to the gig, promoter MyDJDre told TMZ the venue would only be at 40 per cent capacity to allow for attendees to socially distance while inside the club, which has room for 4,000 people while fans would also be turned away at the door if they failed to wear a mask or refused to have their temperature checked upon entry.

However, photos and video footage from the show have since emerged online, showing partygoers crowded together without masks.

DaBaby was also supposed to be limited to having a three-person entourage with him during his performance, but he appeared to bring a host of others up on the platform too, all standing along the back of the stage.

After the footage began circulating on social media, many concerned users shared their disapproval at the apparent lack of concern for public safety.

Responding to the club’s DJ, who boasted about DaBaby’s gig attracting “the whole city” in an Instagram post, one person remarked, “I wouldn’t be bragging that ‘the whole city came out’ in the middle of a pandemic.”

“This is so irresponsible. You should be ashamed,” read another comment.

And a devotee declared: “I absolutely love Dababy and his music but this is such an awful idea. Risking thousands of lives for a silly a** concert is so foolish. Cancel this ridiculousness.”

DaBaby and MyDJDre have yet to respond to the latest backlash.