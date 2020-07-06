D.C. Young Fly Mourns Cousin Killed in Atlanta Shooting

Instagram

The ‘Wild ‘n Out’ star’s ‘favorite’ cousin is apparently one of the two people who were killed during a shooting on Auburn Avenue on Fourth of July weekend.

D.C. Young Fly is mourning the death of his cousin, who was killed in a shooting in Atlanta on Fourth of July weekend. Sharing the sad news on his Instagram account on Sunday, July 5, the rapper/actor posted a picture of his late cousin.

The 28-year-old star, who is also an Atlanta native, didn’t reveal his cousin’s name, but called him his “favorite” cousin in the caption. “Rip to my favorite Cuzin wtfffff,” he wrote, along with a crying emoji.

Young Fly went on expressing his feeling in another post on Sunday. He wrote over a plain black background, “My cousin was killed on auburn ave last nite.” He added in the caption, “S**t krazyyy Atlanta yal kno yal wild for dis one.”

The comment sections of both posts were quickly flooded with messages of condolences from his friends and followers. “Sorry for your loss bro,” one wrote. Another sent a message of support, “Keep your head up bro bro.”

“My condolences to you and your family .. sorry for your loss,” wrote a third user. Meanwhile, a fan remembered Young Fly’s cousin for being featured in his videos, “Aww dc I’m so sorry for your loss.. dam, I remember seeing your cousin in some of your videos.”

Young Fly’s cousin was apparently one of the two victims who were killed during a shooting on Sunday around 1 A.M. off Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta. According to reports, it happened after a car hit a person and a fight broke out. 12 others were injured in the incident, but they were said to be in stable condition.

It was only one of several shootings that happened during violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. An 8-year-old girl was killed after someone opened fire into a car off University Avenue on Saturday night. A short time later at around 11:30 P.M., shots rang out on the 1500 block of Hardee Street in Northeast Atlanta. A man and woman were injured in the incident, but neither refused to cooperate with the authorities.

A shooting also broke out on Edgewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta after two men argued over a woman. According to police’s investigation, the shooting victim had confronted another man who was talking to his girlfriend. Several people tried to pull the gun from the shooter and it went off hitting the victim in the arm. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital but he’s reportedly in stable condition. The incident also caused damage to rapper Plies‘ car, which took some of the bullets. Luckily, the Florida-born star, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, was not hit and escaped injuries.

Another shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta when someone drove by and fired multiple times at a group of people who were standing around on the street. Five people were injured and taken to local hospitals due to the incident.