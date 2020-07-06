COVID-19 Spike Prompts Mixed Oil Prices as U.S. Demand Stays Frail By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

By Bryan Wong

.com – Oil prices were mixed on Monday morning in Asia as the U.S. reached a record high for new coronavirus cases for the 27th day in a row with twelve states reporting new highs in seven-day case averages.

Montana, Delaware and Alaska are experiencing the biggest percentage increase from past records, while South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California reported record numbers of current covid-19 hospitalizations as of July 6.

In Europe, supply tightened due to a pledge by OPEC and Russia to extend oil production cuts by a record 9.7 million barrels per day for a third month in July. After July, producers expect to keep in place smaller production cuts of 7.7 million bpd until December.

rose 0.19% to $42.88 by 10:36 PM ET (3:36 AM GMT) while slid 0.71% to $40.36.

There are some encouraging signs that the U.S. is heading towards economic recovery.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) recently made its first deal since the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, purchasing assets from the U.S.’s second largest energy company Dominion Energy (NYSE:) in a deal worth almost $10 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR