COVID-19 Doesn’t Care About the Purity of Your Soul

WENN

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner and Mia Farrow are among the stars paying tribute to the late ‘Rock of Ages’ actor following his passing.

–

Zach Braff has paid tribute to his late friend Nick Cordero in a heartbreaking post following his death on Sunday, July 05.

The “Rock of Ages” actor’s wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday evening that Cordero had passed away after losing his brutal battle with the coronavirus.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

Following the tragic news, “Scrubs” star Zach – a close friend of the couple’s – was among the first to pay tribute, as he revealed the last contact he’d had with Nick was about Amanda and the pair’s one-year-old son Elvis.

“Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side,” Zach wrote on Instagram. “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar also remembered Nick in a tribute post on Instagram, sharing a beautiful picture of the actor with Amanda and Elvis and writing, “I’m not even sure what to say right now. Today @nickcordero1 lost his battle with covid. For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it’s not. Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father.”

“Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can’t even hug you. But it’s important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible. I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair.”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis shared the Hollywood Reporter’s article on Nick’s passing as she wrote, “RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner and Mia Farrow were among the other stars paying tribute to Nick in posts on social media.