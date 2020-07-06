Colin Kaepernick’s transition to TV continues with Disney first-look deal

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Days after announcing an upcoming Netflix series with Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick is commiting to more television projects—this time with Walt Disney.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-civil rights icon signed an overall first-look deal with Disney to develop scripted and unscripted projects centered on race and social justice, Disney and Kaepernick’s production company Ra Vision Media announced Monday. The deal will extend across all Disney platforms including Disney Television, ESPN and its website, The Undefeated, which focuses on race in sports, Hulu, and Pixar.

Projects developed from the deal will showcase the work of Black and brown directors and producers, the companies said. The first project in the works is a docuseries charting Kaepernick’s journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights activist. The series will tell the story from Kaepernick’s perspective, utilizing never-seen-before archival footage and new interviews, Disney said. Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, who previously worked at ESPN and The Undefeated, has been brought on as a producer.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Kaepernick’s other project with Netflix is titled Colin in Black & White. The scripted six-part drama chronicles Kaepernick’s years as a high school athlete in Turlock, Calif., and “the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today,” Netflix said.

ESPN president Jimmy Piatro said that as the U.S. grapples with the treatment of Black people following the George Floyd protests, “it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

Disney executive chairman and former CEO Bob Iger said that Disney was committed to creating diverse and inclusive content “during this unprecedented time.”

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration,” Iger said.

