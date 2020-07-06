Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney, docuseries being made

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t stepped foot onto a football field in years, yet he’s still one of the most talked-about athletes in the world.

As such, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has signed a deal with Disney, and there’s already a docuseries on his life in the works, according to TMZ. Disney says the docuseries will feature in-depth interviews and never-before-seen footage that documents the last five years of his life.

The story will be told from Kaepernick’s perspective and Jemele Hill, who used to work for ESPN, will be involved in the project.

As for what the docuseries will explore, Disney says “the partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”

Kaepernick’s docuseries will be featured across a variety of Disney platforms including Hulu, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Pixar and The Undefeated.

The 32-year-old sounds pretty excited about his new venture, too. His mission is to inspire the younger generation while elevating the stories of African American directors and creators.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Kaepernick also has a deal with Netflix and a new series titled “Colin in Black & White”, which doesn’t yet have a streaming date, and will examine his high school years.

Kaepernick hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the conclusion of the 2016 campaign, which was the same year he became a target of criticism for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

After his stint with the 49ers came to a close, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL stating he was ousted from the league for his views on the sensitive situation. The two sides eventually reached a settlement.

Kaepernick did attempt a comeback last year with a workout in Atlanta, but it resulted in no offers being sent to the quarterback.