Coles and Woolworths remove purchase limits after second wave of panic buying

Coles and Woolworths are removing almsot all of the purchase limits put in place after a new wave of panic buying when coronavirus cases spiked again last month.

Coles was first to announce it will drop all limits on purchases at its supermarkets, online store, and express stores nationally from Tuesday.

Woolworths followed to say it will do the same, dropping all product limits except on toilet paper.

There will continue to be delays in Victoria , Coles said.

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding while the limits were in place to help us manage increased demand in stores and temporary delays in our Victorian supply chain,” the supermarket giant said in a statement tonight.

“We ask that customers continue to buy only what they need and observe all safety and physical distancing measures in our stores.”

Woolworths said it would “not hesitate to reinstate product limits if needed”.

Woolworths and Coles brought back limits nationwide two weeks ago.

“There is no need for panic buying. We have all lived through the last six weeks with restrictions off. We bought what we needed when we needed it. Everyone got on fine with life,” Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells told Today.