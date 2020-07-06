Claire Holt Reveals Her Battle With Postpartum Anxiety After Giving Birth to First Child

WENN

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ actress opens up on her struggles as a first-time mother back in 2019 after delivering her first child with husband Andrew Joblon.

–

“The Vampire Diaries” star Claire Holt suffered with postpartum anxiety following the birth of her young son James.

The actress and her husband, Andrew Joblon, recently revealed they are expecting their second child, a baby girl, and taking to Instagram on Thursday (02Jul20), the star opened up about her journey to motherhood the first time around.

“After I had James, I really struggled with postpartum anxiety,” she penned. “Breastfeeding was incredibly difficult, he suffered from a cow’s milk protein allergy (which he has thankfully grown out of), his sleep was pretty much non-existent, and I felt so overwhelmed.”

“I had friends with babies and I was so grateful for their advice, but I certainly didn’t want to call or text at 2am with my endless list of issues.”

Claire went on to say that she was happy to discover the Peanut app, which connects new mothers and provides a supportive community to reach out to during the first few months of parenthood.

“Instead of the frantic late-night google searches, I could have connected with other women experiencing the same things I was,” she continued. “I’m certain I would have felt less isolated and afraid.”

The actress added, “Motherhood is the single best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s also the most challenging.”

Claire and Andrew wed in August 2018, and the actress gave birth to the couple’s son in March 2019. She was previously married to TV producer Matt Kaplan for a year until he filed for divorce in April 2017.