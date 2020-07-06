City Girls’ Yung Miami Defends Doja Cat Against Haters

Instagram

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker was previously caught in a controversy after a video surfaced showing her participating in a video chat that included alleged members of the alt-right.

It’s been a while since the controversy surrounding Doja Cat blew up, and even though the rapper has apologized for her past mistakes, some people are still hating her. Yung Miami isn’t one of them, going as far as defending her fellow musician when the latter was attacked by her Instagram followers.

It all started after the City Girls member shared on Instagram a video teaser of her group’s collaboration with Doja, “P***y Talk”. Some people were anticipating it, but some others were not and were vocal about it. One of them commented, “Doja don’t even like yall,” to which Miami quickly responded, “She loves us [actually] !”

Back in May, Doja got caught in a controversy after a video surfaced showing her participating in a video chat that included alleged members of the alt-right. People online claimed that Doja was “talking to racists and laughing at their racist jokes.” Making things worse, one of her old songs titled “Dindu Nuffin” reemerged online. The phrase originally emerged from forum 4chan and is a pejorative term against black people.

Later on, Doja issued a statement addressing the controversy. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended,” she said. “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Regarding “Dindu Nuffin”, Doja claimed that the song was “in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” adding that she attempted to “flip its meaning.” Despite that, she acknowledged that she made a bad decision for using the term.