Ciara Says Pregnant During Pandemic Is Tough

British Vogue Magazine/Russell Wilson

The ‘Goodies’ singer opens up that being pregnant during the health crisis is tough because she has to be extremely careful to protect her unborn child from the killer virus.

Ciara is taking extra precautions when she leaves the house to protect her unborn child during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Goodies” singer, 34, who is currently expecting her third child, spoke about the unique challenges of carrying a baby during the coronavirus crisis in an interview with British Vogue.

Explaining the safety measures she used when going for an ultrasound scan, she says, “I wanted to be really cautious. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see.”

“I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves.”

The star says going to have a scan without her husband and father to her three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, American football star Russell Wilson, was particularly tough because he is such a doting dad.

“We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

The star also has a six-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship with the rapper of the same name, and says it’s been tough keeping her little ones occupied during lockdown.

“That break in the day when you send your kids to school is a luxury,” she adds. “We’re trying all kinds of stuff to keep them both occupied. The other day I got in the car with Sienna and drove her past some horses for a change of scenery.”