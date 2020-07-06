Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless to Offer a Look at Painful Sunburn

Instagram

Showing off nasty red patches across her neck, chest and arms though a photo she shared on social media, the model wife of John Legend insists that she did use sunscreen.

–

Chrissy Teigen is suffering from a nasty sunburn.

The model and TV personality has taken to Instagram to show off the painful red patches of skin across her neck, chest and arms, insisting she did use sunscreen – although it was apparently not enough.

She posted a topless shot of herself posing in just a towel in the bathroom to reveal just how badly she had been burned while wearing a low-cut one-piece swimsuit.

Holding one arm across her chest to cover her nipples, John Legend‘s wife pre-empted the sunscreen questions by captioning it, “Before you ask, I did!!!”

Chrissy Teigen revealed her sunburn.

The image also gave followers a close-up look at Teigen’s new boobs, after undergoing surgery to have her old implants removed last month (June).