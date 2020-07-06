Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro On Twitter

AWKWARD. AWKWARD. AWKWARD.

One of my favorite things on Celebrity Twitter is when Chrissy Teigen calls people out.

She’s just really got a knack for it:

Well, on Sunday night, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted this picture of herself:

Looks like a basic pic, but if you look at the table…

…you see Jeanine’s phone…

…and on that phone, you see a picture of Chrissy Teigen topless.

Chrissy called her out on Twitter, saying, “Jeanine, why are my boobs up on your phone?”

And provided the side-by-side receipts:

Yep…no denying. That’s Chrissy.

People loved the call-out and overall mega-awk moment:

@chrissyteigen Omg this is just what I needed. Thank you Chrissys boobs ! And thank you Chrissy we love you

But really, though, I’m LOLing. This is such peak Twitter, peak Chrissy. Thanks, queen.

