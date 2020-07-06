Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro On Twitter

AWKWARD. AWKWARD. AWKWARD.
One of my favorite things on Celebrity Twitter is when Chrissy Teigen calls people out.
She’s just really got a knack for it:
Well, on Sunday night, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted this picture of herself:
Looks like a basic pic, but if you look at the table…
…you see Jeanine’s phone…
…and on that phone, you see a picture of Chrissy Teigen topless.
Chrissy called her out on Twitter, saying, “Jeanine, why are my boobs up on your phone?”
And provided the side-by-side receipts:
Yep…no denying. That’s Chrissy.
People loved the call-out and overall mega-awk moment:
But really, though, I’m LOLing. This is such peak Twitter, peak Chrissy. Thanks, queen.
