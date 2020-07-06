Chris Evans Spotted on Possible London Date With Lily James

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Captain America’ star’s outing with the ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress comes weeks after she was speculated to have rekindled her romance with ‘The Crown’ actor Matt Smith.

“Captain America” hunk Chris Evans has sparked rumors of a new romance with British actress Lily James after enjoying a night out together in London.

The stars were spotted on what appeared to be a date at the Mark’s Club venue in Mayfair on Saturday (04Jul20), when the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” beauty was photographed in a red dress as Evans looked dapper in an all-black suit.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair left the hotspot together and climbed into a cab to head back to Evans’ hotel, where he is currently staying while preparing to return to work on new U.K.-based projects following the coronavirus shutdown.

Representatives for the actors, who are both known for keeping their personal lives private, have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

The outing comes weeks after James, 31, was reported to have rekindled her romance with “The Crown” star Matt Smith. They had dated for five years before quietly parting ways in December, but they were alleged to have reunited in May as they isolated together.

Meanwhile, Evans was last linked to his “Gifted” co-star Jenny Slate. They called time on their on/off relationship in early 2018, and she is now engaged to artist Ben Shattuck.

His other exes also include Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.