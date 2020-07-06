Cheryl Shuts Down Her Charity After Raising Only $4K

WENN

The former judge of ‘The X Factor U.K.’ is reportedly forced to wind down her Cheryl’s Trust after she only managed to raise $4,000 last year for the charity.

British pop star Cheryl has reportedly wound down her philanthropic efforts after money raised dropped from hundreds of thousands to just under $4,000.

The 37-year-old “Call My Name” singer launched her Cheryl’s Trust charity in 2015 and saw an impressive $750,000 raised in its first year.

However, the amount being raised by the charity dropped to $4,000 by 2019, according to documents filed with the Charity Commission, with Britain’s The Sun newspaper claiming the charity has since been shut down after achieving its initial aims.

“Cheryl gave a huge amount of time and money to the trust. But now she’s winding it down,” an insider said.

The non-profit was unveiled in association with Prince Charles‘ The Prince’s Trust and aimed to open a centre in her native Newcastle, England to help disadvantaged children.

The star opened the centre in 2018 with the objective stated to” improve the conditions and life of people by advancing education and preventing poverty through advice and training.”

It appears Cheryl has been slowing down her efforts since becoming a mum to young son Bear, however, with a spokesperson for the star explaining to the publication that the charity had been out of action since 2017.

“The specific objective of Cheryl’s Trust was to raise money to set up The Princes Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre in 2017,” they said. “The centre has been running successfully since then supporting disadvantaged young people in the North East.”

They added, “The charity company has been dormant since this launch, as these accounts reflect. It is not an active charity.”