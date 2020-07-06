Charlie Puth Asks BTS’ Fans to Be ‘Nicer’ After Being Accused of Using the Group for ‘Clout’

Twitter

Charlie, who previously had a duet of 'We Don't Talk Anymore' with BTS member Jungkook

BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) fandom ARMY is known for being brutal and the latest victim of their online trolling apparently is Charlie Puth. After they spammed his TikTok account’s comment section, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer took to Twitter to call the fandom out.

“I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop,” so he wrote on Sunday, July 5. “I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying things like ‘I used BTS for clout’. I don’t know what that means.”

Charlie, who previously had a duet of “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with BTS member Jungkook, then shared that he adored the South Korean boyband, who is also made of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. “I love those guys and they are super talented,” he said.

“But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis,” he went on to write.

Concluding his rant, he urged ARMY to “be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.”

In response to Charlie’s tweet, one fan decided to apologize to the singer on behalf of fellow “mature” BTS fans. “Hi Charlie,” the fan wrote. “I apologize on behalf of the mature ARMY. This is so embarrassing and thank you for being mature about this topic against you. Hope that you still have good eyes towards BTS. The fan doesn’t reflect their artist 100% which i’m sure u understand. Thank you and be happy.”