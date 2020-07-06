Catalonia Lockdown, Croatia Election, Prince Andrew: Your Monday Briefing

Charly Lavado, freelance pattern maker and dressmaker

“It has been a big shock. After lockdown was declared in March, Dior (and all the French fashion houses) canceled all temporary contracts for the foreseeable future, and there was no clarity on whether there would be a summer couture show or even a collection.

Usually, this of year would be so busy. I would pattern-cut at least three looks for the collection and complete at least one of those dresses myself. In January, I made a mousseline green plissé gown that looked simple, but every stitch was so technically challenging. I am not complaining, though. I love what I do.”

Philippe Cerceau, lighting designer

“After the clothes themselves, lighting is the most important thing at a fashion show. With bad lighting, the audience can’t see any of the beautiful details or the finish of a collection.

In January, my clients for couture were Dior, Valentino, Elie Saab and Viktor & Rolf. For July, there are none.

The last few months have been so quiet, so I painted my house instead. We’ve started to get some inbound now for the September shows in Paris, but it is still early days.”

