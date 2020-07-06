Brother of shark attack victim remembers ‘best mate’ and passionate spearfisher

Matthew Tratt died Saturday afternoon after being attacked while fishing with his brother Rob.

Other fishers helped pull him from the water and applied a tourniquet to his leg while a doctor and nurse provided first aid before paramedics arrived.

Rob Tratt said no words could describe what it was like as his brother bled out, but knew Matt had no regrets about getting in the water.

“My brother, he died in my arms, doing his favourite passion – spearfishing. And I don’t think I could’ve been with a better person,” Mr Tratt said.

“Everyone says there’s no words you can say … you can’t you just pray. Just look to your god, look to your maker, be right with him.

“He’s an outdoors man and a family man … he lived a good life and went out in spectacular style.”

Mr Tratt said he took his eyes off his brother, a more experienced spear fisher, for just a second before realising what had unfolded.

“I actually dived down … and I couldn’t dive down deep enough, I’m inexperienced, I can only hold my breath for about nine seconds or something,” he said.

“He (Matt) was just laying on the bottom and I looked away for a second and next thing you know it’s all happening. And I only knew when he surfaced and he told me he’d been attacked.

“He just said to me, ‘there’s been a shark attack’ and I said ‘are you okay?’.”

Mr Tratt, pictured with his wife Kayla. (Facebook)

Mr Tratt said the trip to Fraser Island was supposed to be the “holiday of a lifetime” after coronavirus forced the family to change their plans and holiday locally instead of abroad.

“We were supposed to do a holiday to Bali and all that, so when they opened up the doors to a bit of travel we decided we were going to hit Fraser Island as a family,” Mr Tratt said.

“Me and my brother and his two kids and our wives. We were out there just enjoying ourselves. Holiday of a lifetime … Really was.”

‘That’s the circle of life’

Mr Tratt said adventure ran in the family’s blood and the pair knew of the risks before jumping in the water.

“We went out to the McKenzie Wharf and we were taking nice photos and all these family photos and we were just out there driving in bad weather,” he said.

“Which is what makes camping so horrible for some people, but if you can’t handle the bad weather you shouldn’t be outside.

“That’s what makes our family different, we enjoy that experience because without the trials and tribulations it’s nothing.”

Just moments before venturing into the water he said a fisherman asked both he and his brother how they could get in the water knowing sharks frequented the area.

“My brother said … well we’re big, they see us, and they typically just move along because there’s smaller things that take their fancy,” he said.

“The guy asked me, why do you get in there? And I said, ‘I just don’t think about it.’, if I thought about it, I’d probably just get too scared and not go in the water.

“It’s just like anything, you get out there and have fun, the statistics are pretty small, the chances of getting taken, he’s the first person to have diver fatality in 100 years on Fraser Island.”

Mr Tratt said his brother wouldn’t have supported shark culling in response to the tragic accident.

“We entered those waters fully knowing the risks, it’s just part of life,” he said.