‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Andy Samberg Talks Season 8 and Police Brutality

Andy Samberg says Brooklyn Nine-Nine is “taking a step back” in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the global protests against police brutality that followed.

“The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward,” the NBC comedy’s leading man and EP tells People, adding that the cast and producers are “all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge.”

Samberg’s comments come two weeks after B99 co-star Terry Crews revealed that the first four scripts for B99 Season 8 have been scrapped. “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” he said. “We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year,” Crews added. “We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Earlier this month, the B99 cast and Goor made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network and stated that they “condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationwide.”