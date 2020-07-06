Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead After Battling COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after losing his battle with Covid-19.

The news was announced by his wife, Amanda Kloots.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

