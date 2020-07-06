Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead After Battling COVID-19

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after losing his battle with Covid-19.

The news was announced by his wife, Amanda Kloots.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough,” Kloots continued before thanking followers for their support.

She said Cordero battled the disease for 95 days and even had to have a leg amputated.