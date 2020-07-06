British Theater Stars Team Up for Black Lives Matter Benefit Concerts

Instagram

The West End stars are lined up to take part in an upcoming ‘Turn Up!’ event to raise fund for Black Lives Matter movement to aid fight against racial injustice.

West End theatre stars including Sharon D. Clarke, Brenda Edwards, and Noma Dumezweni are lending their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement at the forthcoming “Turn Up!” virtual concerts.

Recorded at London’s Cadogan Hall, the broadcasts will support The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride in the wake of social justice protests worldwide against systematic racism.

Marcus Collins, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Sharon Rose, Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Rachel Adedeji, Aisha Jawando, and Norm Lewis will also perform during the Club 11 production.

The benefit concert will stream at 7:30 P.M. on the evenings of 10, 11, and 12 July, and the final show will be captioned.

Tickets cost $12.50 (£10) per show or $31 (£25) for access to all three livestreams.