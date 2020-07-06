Brie & Nikki Bella Go Completely Nude for Stunning Joint Maternity Shoot

“Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one,” the soon-to-be mother of two concluded.

Following Brie’s post, Nikki also took to the picture sharing site and expressed a similar sentiment about their twin pregnancies.

“Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well,” Nikki relayed. “I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide.”