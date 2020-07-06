Brie Larson Credits ‘Captain Marvel’ for Helping Her Overcome Social Anxiety

WENN

The Carol Danvers depicter talks about her struggle with mental health issues in her first YouTube video and how her superhero role helped her deal with her anxiety.

Brie Larson opened up on her battle with social anxiety in her first-ever YouTube video.

The “Captain Marvel” star welcomed viewers to her page on Thursday (02Jul20) when she shared clips of video conversations she’s had with friends, family members, and other YouTube personalities, from whom she sought advice and content ideas for the new project.

During her 21-minute-video debut, titled “So, I made a decision…”, Larson opened up about how taking the titular role in the hit superhero movie helped improve her mental health.

“For me, my baseline has been I’m an introvert with asthma. That’s been my story for myself. I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety,” she admitted.

“And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Whoa, I’m not really that anymore.’ ”

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Larson admitted that she’s found “speaking out, telling my story, talking about the things that I’m scared of has helped” her a great deal.





Brie has appeared as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers twice, including in “Avengers: Endgame“. A sequel to her solo adventure is in the works and is currently slated for a 2022 release.