Brian Austin Green Blames Courtney Stodden for Causing ‘Problems’ for Him and Tina Louise

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum says he’s disappointed in the PETA activist for posting a hot tub video of the two of them, on the same day he was spotted on a lunch date with the Maxim model.

–

Brian Austin Green has spoken up about his relationships with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise after he was spotted hanging out with both girls on different occasions. Met while out grocery shopping in Malibu on Thursday, July 2, he set the record straight on his love life.

“Tina- Tina’s really cool, I literally just met her that day, outside her restaurant, on the sidewalk,” the 46-year-old actor said of the Australian model, with whom he was spotted on Tuesday, June 30. He called Tina “super nice,” but denied that they’re dating.

On why it’s not working out between him and Tina, Brian suggested that it had something to do with Courtney. “Courtney, super nice… but disappointing,” he told reporter. Referring to a bizarre video showing him and the blonde bombshell in a hot tub together, he said, “I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello.”

“That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out,” he added of the clip, hinting that he didn’t expect it to come out. The former “Anger Management” star said it was “a little disappointing” that Courtney decided to post the video on the same day he and Tina had lunch “knowing that it would cause problems for Tina – and myself – having three kids, it kinda sucks.”

He, however, refused to “bash” the 25-year-old TV personality, saying, “I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Brian and Courtney first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hilla, California on Saturday, June 13. The two were seen leaving together, with the actor carrying a takeout bag along with him. Despite the sighting, it was said there was nothing romantic going on between Brian and Courtney yet. A source told TMZ that they were meeting to talk about collaborating on a business project.

Later in late June, the estranged husband of Megan Fox was photographed having a lunch date with Tina at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles. The two didn’t show any public display of affection, but they clearly enjoyed each other’s companion and had a fun conversation during their walk.

On the same day, Courtney posted the hot tub video that showed her and Brian seemingly recording a message for someone named Ashley. “I’ve never seen him, I don’t know who this is,” the ex-wife of Doug Hutchinson jokingly said of the man next to him., but wrote in the caption, “9021 now I kn0w…”