Blue Jays schedule 2020: Dates, times for Toronto’s revised MLB regular season

MLB revised its 2020 regular season to 60 games because of the global COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign is now slated to run from July 23 through Sept. 27.

The Blue Jays, Canada’s lone MLB club, are scheduled to face the other teams in the AL East (40 games total) and all five teams in the NL East (20 games) under the new format. That means there will be precious few breathers for a team that’s still in the developmental stage even though it added multiple veteran starting pitchers in the offseason (Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson).

One major scheduling quirk: The Jays will spend half of September playing the Yankees (10 times) and Mets (three times). The positive is that just three of those games will be in the Big Apple (Sept. 15-17 in the Bronx). Those 13 games represent all of Toronto’s matchups vs. the New York teams this season.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full revised 2020 regular-season schedule, with dates, opponents and game times.

Blue Jays 2020 schedule: Matchups, times, results