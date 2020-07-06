Billie Kay on meeting The Rock, IIconics becoming champs, Peyton Royce

Australian WWE superstar Billie Kay has opened up on her incredible professional wrestling journey which has seen her do everything from wearing championship gold to becoming mates with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Kay, alongside fellow Aussie and best mate Peyton Royce, debuted on WWE’s top-level weekly show Smackdown back in 2018. Forming a tag-team, the duo dubbed themselves ‘The IIconics.’

Since their debut, The IIcoincs have established themselves as not just a humorous and fun tag-team, but the pair last year became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania, in front of over 80,000 fans.

The IIconics, Billie Kay (L) and Peyton Royce (R) (WWE)

The duo also featured at the 2018 Super Showdown – a WWE pay-per-view event which occurred in Melbourne in front of 90,000 fans.

But for Kay, her short journey has been hit with so many ups it stunningly exceeded the five-year plan she produced back in 2017, consisting of a list of career achievements that have been completed in two years.

“That was so wild,” Kay told Wide World of Sports.

“I just stumbled upon it and was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can tick everything off my list!’

“It was overwhelming but in the best way. I felt so accomplished it was great.”

Sydney natives, Kay and Royce became close instantly in a friendship that’s now spanned many years with both athletes attending the same school together and also undertaking similar pathways before they were signed to the WWE.

When asked about the success of herself and the IIconics so far, Kay conceded it’s been a journey full of many highs.

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce victorious at WrestleMania (2019) (WWE)

“We’ve had a stellar couple of years,” she said.

“We debuted the Smackdown (2018) after WrestleMania and beat the hell out of Charlotte Flair which was good fun.

“Super Showdown was incredible. Peyton and I, we had all of our family in the crowd. To do a show that large, almost 90,000 at the MCG, it was really special to have our family watching.

“That same month we were part of Evolution, the first all women’s pay-per-view event.

“Then 2019 rolled over, the IIconics won the women’s tag team championship at WrestleMania. It really was just like a whirlwind of a year. We’re so grateful and excited for the future.

Billie Kay in action (WWE)

“We just always want to make our families and Australia proud, that’s something we hold really dear to our hearts.

“Every show has such a different emotional meaning for me. The homecoming in Melbourne was insane.

“To be part of WrestleMania and to win a championship, that was our first championship and WrestleMania as IIconics. I don’t think anything can top our WrestleMania moment to be honest. I’m hoping we will have more WrestleMania moments, but that was definitely the standout for our career.”

Despite becoming a champion, a video game character, and a famous athlete, there was one big goal Kay always wanted – to meet The Rock.

The Rock, Billie Kay (WWE)

The former WWE team champion admitted she was reduced to tears the moment she made eye contact with the legendary film and wrestling identity who was forced to applaud the duo on their success on the roster.

“That was one of the greatest moments of my life. I was so nervous. I remember walking to the ring and I was going to wait for him,” she said.

“I was shaking, I couldn’t sit still, I was pacing. As soon as we made eye contact, I started crying. We hugged, it was amazing, he smelt like magical unicorns and rainbows. It was fabulous.

“We were able to talk for a few seconds and he had mentioned he watched our IIconcis stuff and that we were doing great and to keep going and a couple of other little things.

“It was very special to me. It was such a surreal moment for me. I had people reaching out to me from high school after I posted the picture of him and I; people that I hadn’t spoken to for 8-10 years were saying how proud they were.

“Even in high school, they knew that was something I always wanted to achieve, just to meet him.”

However, not only did the 31-year-old meet her idol, but Kay has now struck up a bond and friendship with Johnson.

“We are friends, we’re mates,” Kay added.

“We have little Twitter and phone messages here and there.

“I’m fortunate enough to have him in my life as a friend which is absolutely absurd and very surreal, but hey I’ll take it.”

WWE Extreme Rules airs on Monday 20th July at 9am (AEST) on WWE Network.