Billie Eilish to Take Part in New Oral History Podcast With ‘The Office’ Cast

The 12-episode series, titled ‘An Oral History of The Office’, will be hosted and produced by Brian Baumgartner, who played accountant Kevin Malone on the beloved show.

Billie Eilish is set to join Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell and John Krasinski on a new Spotify podcast about iconic U.S. TV comedy “The Office“.

Fans can look forward to interviews and memories from his fellow cast members Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey, and other celebrity devotees, like “Bad Guy” hitmaker Billie, according to People.

Baumgartner, who is working with former “The Office” producer Ben Silverman on the new venture, will also chat to Greg Daniels, who created the American version of the hit, and Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who co-created, wrote, produced and starred on the BBC original, which aired from 2001 to 2003.

The U.S. TV hit, which ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013, has proved a popular podcast subject – Brian’s co-stars Jenna and Angela currently host the top-rated “Office Ladies” audio series.

“An Oral History of The Office” kicks off on 14 July.