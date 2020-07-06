Bill Murray’s Classic Movie ‘Groundhog Day’ Gets Rebooted for New TV Series

Columbia Pictures

The 1993 feature film about the same day happening over and over again is being adapted for the small screen with at least one of its original stars returning.

Classic comedy film “Groundhog Day” will be rehashed in a new TV series.

The beloved 1993 movie starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell about the same day happening over and over again, is now being developed for the small screen, according to Stephen Toblowsky, who played insurance agent Ned Ryerson in the original.

“There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works,” he told The Production Meeting Podcast on Thursday (02Jul20).

Stephen has already accepted his old role in the new show, which will be set 30 years after the original film, noting he only learned about the project by happenstance.

“One of the producers – I was working on The Goldbergs (series) or (the spin-off series) Schooled, one of those shows over on the Sony (studio) lot, and one of the producers saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show. Could you be Ned for the TV show?,’ ” he recalled. “I go, ‘Sure. Yeah. No problem.’ But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?”

It has not yet been confirmed whether Bill Murray or Andie MacDowell will also reprise their roles for the new show.