Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Defends Her Album Against Capitalizing on African Culture Allegations

WENN

Reposting a tweet from a fan who believes that the ‘Formation’ singer isn’t doing ‘Black Is King’ for profit, Tina stresses that her daughter ‘has a right to her heritage.’

Beyonce Knowles‘ mother Tina Knowles has broken her silence after her daughter was criticized for allegedly appropriating African culture for her upcoming visual album “Black Is King”. While the R&B diva remains mum, the ever supporting mom took to Instagram on Friday, July 3 to defend her daughter and hit back at the critics.

The fashion designer reposted a tweet by a fan who disputed the allegations that Bey is capitalizing on African culture with the album. “Lmao the annoying thing about the capitalist argument with Beyonce is Lemonade, her ‘black’ album, is one of her lowest selling albums,” so read the fan’s tweet, “so if we’re talking profit, she wouldn’t continue to make music highlighting blackness if it was solely for profit.”

Along with it, Tina wrote a lengthy caption. “@_alphaa_ (Twitter handle) you could not have said it better,” she began, agreeing with the said Twitter user. “It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest ‘protect the black woman’ that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down. Sisters wake up!!!!”

Claiming that the former Destiny’s Child star “dedicates her art to Boldly show the Royalty and beauty of our heritage and journey,” she insisted, “Her work is to change the narrative! To show that we did not start off as slaves , but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery.”

Tina also stated that Bey has been fighting for African and African-American people “in the fashion and film world,” so she wondered where the hate came from. “I ask you to examine your heart and really take a look at what your motive is and what it’s fueled by!” she wrote.

Reminding the haters that Beyonce is an African-American herself, the 66-year-old continued, “I have one question for you too that I’m confused about ‘how do you appropriate the black culture when you are black??’ She has a right to her heritage as well as anyone else in the world.”

She went on telling the critics to channel their energy on positive things. “Then take that energy critiquing, and tearing down and put it to into an action that is fighting against the systemic racism that is going on right now and has been going on forever,” she urged. “The time that you take to tear her down you could be using that time to do that!!”

“Critique and tear down the systems that hurt and suppress us. Use your social media platform to work on getting people out to vote to change the laws critique the frigging laws!! Stop being a social media terrorist to the wrong people ! Redirect that passion for change in that !!! Use your energy and great intelligence to fight people who choose to be oppressors,” she implored, before stressing, “Beyonce is not your enemy!! But you would swear that she was!”

<br />

After “Black Is King” was announced in late June with a trailer, people began debating whether it’s appropriate or not for her to use the African culture to promote her new material. “She needs to read the room,” one person reacted in an online forum. “Focus on the s**t that’s going on in the country she was born in, romanticizing Africa isn’t what we need right now girl.”

Another agreed, “Seriously, I’m glad people have caught on to this because it has always bothered me how people appropriate ‘African cultures’.” A third person echoed the sentiment, “It’s a bad look, especially when you want to bite off the culture.”

Someone else doubted that Beyonce’s support of African people and African culture is genuine, noting, “Claim to love Africa but they stay spending the summer in Europe etc… From Senegal to the Seychelles plenty of beautiful places to visit. But since white people prefer the Hamptons, the South of France and Capri that’s where you will mostly find the Carters.”

To be released on July 31 on Disney+, “Black Is King” is described as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.” The network’s bosses added in a statement, “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”