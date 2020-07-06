Beyonce Accused of Faking Identity, Worshipping Satan

https://www.beyonce.com/

K.W. Miller, a politician running for election to the U.S. House, claims that the ‘Formation’ singer is apparently an Italian whose real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi.

There’s a new conspiracy theory surrounding Beyonce Knowles making the rounds on the Internet. Started by K.W. Miller, a politician running for election to the U.S. House, the theory finds him accusing the singing diva of faking her identity for exposure as well as worshipping Satan.

“Beyonce is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure,” he said, claiming that her real name is apparently Ann Marie Lastrassi and that she is an Italian. “This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCE YOU ARE ON NOTICE!” he continued.

In another tweet, Miller claimed that Bey’s song “Formation” is “a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hoped?” He elaborated, “The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama and Louisiana. She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag.”

“In the Satanist ‘Formation’ song Beyonce shouts out ‘Bill Gates in the Making’. Consequently, in 2020 we see Black Lives Matter terrorizing the country at the same time as Bill Gates pushes a COVID vaccination.” he went on saying. “She was getting the ladies in formation 4 years ago. Why?”

Beyonce has yet to respond to these allegations, though it looks like she doesn’t need to worry that people will believe what Miller said about her because he is now being mocked online. “This whole thread is fucking comedy gold,” one said. “I’ve never seen so much DIS FUCKING RESPECT. Sir why do you hate black women so much?” another noted, while someone else commented, “Did he forget to take his meds?!”

There was also an individual who mocked Miller, “BREAKING: Florida Man Ends Political Career In Particularly Unorthodox Manner.” One more person wrote, “You are the dumbest person on Twitter today. Congrats.”