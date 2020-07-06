Benoni, Vosloorus, Nigel and other areas to wake up to load reduction

Residents in many Gauteng suburbs will once again wake up without electricity on Tuesday as Eskom continues to implement load reduction in implementing load reduction in high-density areas.

The power utility said on Monday night that from 05:00 to 09:00, the following areas will be affected:

Benoni: Benoni Citicon, Benoni East AH, Benoni Hillcrest AH, Breswol AH, Chris Hani, Combisa, Daveyton, Ekurhuleni rural Albertina, Emaphupheni, Etwatwa, Holfontein, Mandela Park, Old Etwatwa East, Old Etwatwa West, Sentrarand, Winnie Mandela & Wattville.

Vosloorus: Vosloorus Ext 2.

Nigel & Brakpan: Whole of Duduza Township

Tsakane: Extensions 1, 5, 11, 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21.

Load reduction – a localised form of rolling blackouts affecting only Gauteng for now has persisted since late June as Eskom is trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas which is caused to illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure among other things. On Monday evening, many areas in Soweto and Vaal were without electricity till 10pm.