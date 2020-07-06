BC Jay’s New Girlfriend Spotted Sporting Growing Baby Bump Despite Denial

Instagram

The ex-boyfriend of 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Tokyo Vanity is also spotted with Jane Smith, cradling her baby bump in what appears to be a baby shower.

BC Jay‘s new girlfriend, Jane Smith, might be lying about not having a bun in the oven, at least that’s what people are assuming now. This is all because a couple of pictures of her sporting a growing baby bump at what appeared to be her baby shower have found their way online.

Jay, who previously dated “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tokyo Vanity, was present in both photos and stayed close to Jane. In one snap, Jay was seen cradling her baby bump as Jane posed for photos. The other photo saw the lovebirds donning matching face masks while staring straight at the camera.

Jane previously denied eating for two after rumors spread around saying that she was expecting twins with Jane. “I’m not pregnant. The babies are my new little siblings,” so she wrote at the time, before Jay jumped into the comment section to congratulate her.

This all arrived after Tokyo confirmed that she and Jay are no longer together. “I won’t lie outside of being single I’m hurt, human, and healing,” the VH1 star said. “I’ve never been through a public break up, because I’ve never been in a real relationship outside of this one despite contrary beliefs.”

Jay himself has recently issued a public apology to Tokyo. “Im man enough to admit when I’m wrong, my actions was selfish I made some poor choices that really hurt you, that was not my intentions at all…from gate my feelings for you was genuine and they still are,” he wrote. “You didn’t deserve it your an amazing person and I just wanted to let you and the world know know I sincerely apologize to you’ your fans & the ones who love you & beyond this media s**t you know it was real genuine s**t between us I love you tok.”