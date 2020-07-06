BC Jay’s New Girlfriend Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Tokyo Vanity Split

Instagram

Rumor about Jane Smith eating for two sparks after she uploads on her Instagram account a photo of a sonogram that shows two babies as she writes, ‘Can’t wait for them to get here.’

–

It’s not even been a week since Tokyo Vanity confirmed that she and BC Jay are no longer together, but the latter has once again found himself in another rumor. This time around, people suspected that his new girlfriend, Jane Smith, is currently pregnant with their first child together.

This rumor started after Jane Smith shared on Instagram a photo of a sonogram that showed two babies. “Can’t wait for them to get here,” so she wrote on the snap while leaving two baby emojis in the caption of the post. This naturally prompted people to assume that the unborn babies are hers, and considering that she’s now romantically linked to Jay, they are convinced that he’s the baby daddy.

<br />

However, before the rumors spread even wider, Jane later returned to her page and informed her followers that the one who is pregnant is her mom, not her. “I’m not pregnant. The babies are my new little siblings,” she wrote. Jay later jumped into the comment section to give her a congratulation.

<br />

It’s unclear when Jane and Jay started dating. She first posted a photo of them together earlier this week, around the same time Tokyo confirmed that she and Jay had split. “I won’t lie outside of being single I’m hurt, human, and healing,” the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said at the time. “I’ve never been through a public break up, because I’ve never been in a real relationship outside of this one despite contrary beliefs.”

Tokyo went on asking people to stop rubbing salt into her wound, writing, “So there’s no need to send me things that’s my ex post or others post thank you. And before y’all get to trolling and laughing at me if you don’t care this video isn’t for you it’s only for my curious followers and fans who wanted to know … thanks.”