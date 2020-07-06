Bassnectar Takes Hiatus and Apologizes Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Instagram

The DJ whose real name is Lorin Ashton announces he’s stepping back from his career while apologizing to those he’s hurt amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

–

Electronic dance music star Bassnectar is “stepping back” from the spotlight to focus on “healing” after refuting allegations of sexual misconduct.

The hitmaking producer has come under fire on social media recently after an Instagram user set up an account called “Evidence Against Bassnectar” and began reposting claims of inappropriate behaviour, including accusations of coercion and grooming young female fans.

The online attacks prompted the Californian DJ, real name Lorin Ashton, to issue a statement of denial on Friday (03Jul20), although he did apologise to anyone he may have hurt with his “past actions.”

“I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability,” read his Twitter note.

“I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

Bassnectar, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, continued, “The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry…”

“Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future.”

He also revealed he would be handing over control of his good deeds non-profit, Be Interactive, to “a diverse team to continue without my involvement moving forward.”

The statement emerged days after he defiantly challenged reports suggesting he would frequently date underage girls, insisting his “romantic relationships and interactions have been positive, consensual, legal and loving.”